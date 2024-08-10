Rajvi Logitrade standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.34% to Rs 4.37 croreNet profit of Rajvi Logitrade rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.34% to Rs 4.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.3710.49 -58 OPM %4.581.62 -PBDT0.210.17 24 PBT0.210.17 24 NP0.160.13 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content