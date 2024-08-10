Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 88.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.81% to Rs 83.69 croreNet profit of Arihant Superstructures declined 88.49% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.81% to Rs 83.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.69120.96 -31 OPM %12.6422.63 -PBDT3.1521.66 -85 PBT2.6021.12 -88 NP1.9917.29 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content