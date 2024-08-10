Prime Focus reports consolidated net loss of Rs 119.36 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 34.17% to Rs 795.98 crore

Net Loss of Prime Focus reported to Rs 119.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 34.17% to Rs 795.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1209.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.795.981209.079.4112.66-22.4555.99-134.77-68.80-119.36-68.10