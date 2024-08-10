Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.17% to Rs 294.27 croreNet profit of Innova Captab rose 67.60% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 294.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 233.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales294.27233.24 26 OPM %14.3313.42 -PBDT44.1627.39 61 PBT39.3124.60 60 NP29.4817.59 68
