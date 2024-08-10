Delton Cables standalone net profit rises 137.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 106.36% to Rs 143.48 crore

Net profit of Delton Cables rose 137.80% to Rs 3.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 106.36% to Rs 143.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.143.4869.536.667.124.711.864.141.563.021.27