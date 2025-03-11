Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Z-Tech (India) was locked in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 577.25 after the company secured a Rs 20 crore project from Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project entails designing, developing, and managing the Waste-to-Art World Park in Ognaj, Ahmedabad, for 20 years. The order value is Rs 20 crore, with AMC funding 75% of the cost and Z-Tech contributing 25%.

The park showcases monument-style replicas from five continentsAsia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and North Americacrafted using waste materials. This initiative aims to promote sustainable development and eco-friendly practices by transforming waste into artistic landmarks.

 

This project marks a significant milestone for Z-Tech (India) and further strengthens our commitment to delivering high-impact infrastructure projects in partnership with key public authorities. We believe the successful execution of this project will not only contribute to the company's growth but also set a new benchmark in sustainable infrastructure development.

Z-Tech (India) specializes in designing civil engineering products and services with a focus on geo-technical specialized solutions in the infrastructure and civil construction sectors in India.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 442.5% to Rs 5.75 crore, while revenue from operations rose by 52.5%, totaling Rs 24.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

NTPC group to Invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh for energy projects

Syngene Intl acquires first U.S. biologics manufacturing site for $36.5 mln

Syngene Intl acquires first U.S. biologics manufacturing site for $36.5 mln

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon