Utilties shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 267.19 points or 4.08% at 6279.76 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 7.57%), PTC India Ltd (down 7.38%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 6.94%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 6.17%),SJVN Ltd (down 6.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were EMS Ltd (down 5.77%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.41%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 5.27%), CESC Ltd (down 5.04%), and K.P. Energy Ltd (down 5%).

On the other hand, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.11%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1943.61 or 3.47% at 54001.7.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 360.15 points or 2.18% at 16164.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 284.05 points or 1.14% at 24730.55.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 789.89 points or 0.97% at 80898.56.

On BSE,533 shares were trading in green, 3473 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

