Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini

Ramco Systems implements its Payce platform at Air Niugini

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

For payroll transformation

Ramco Systems announced that it is currently implementing its Payce platform at Air Niugini, the national airline of Papua New Guinea.

Payce will streamline the payroll as well as the time and attendance operations for over 2000 of Air Niugini's employees across Papua New Guinea, Australia, Fiji, and the Philippines. This selection is a part of Air Niugini's digital transformation initiative to replace its legacy ERP, HCM and payroll systems with modern solutions, resulting in a fully integrated system that will enable them in expediting their strategic plans.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

