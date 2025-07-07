Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Ramco Systems partners with MCA Management Consultants

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To enable organizations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations

Ramco Systems announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, has entered into a partnership with MCA Management Consultants, a leading professional services firm in the GCC region. This partnership leverages Ramco's innovative payroll platform and managed services in conjunction with MCA's expert advisory services. Together, both the parties will enable organizations in the GCC region to transform their payroll operations.

This partnership provides organizations in the GCC region with the powerful synergy of MCA's HR Advisory and Transformation services, as well as Ramco's Payce platform, which enables organizations with fast, effortless and precise payroll management.

 

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Eureka Forbes partners with Dixon Technologies

TVS Motor Company launches all new TVS Jupiter 110 in Nepal

C.E. Info Systems launches India's first ever comprehensive Digital Address System

India to target $300 billion bioeconomy by 2030

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

