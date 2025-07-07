Monday, July 07, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Acme Solar places order of over 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

Acme Solar Holdings has placed an order of more than 3.1 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from leading global energy systems supplier including Zhejiang Narada and Trina Energy, renowned for their high efficiency and scalable storage solutions.

This marks one of the largest battery storage procurements in India to date and will support the deployment of BESS across ACME Solar's multiple renewable energy FDRE (Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy) and battery linked projects, scheduled for commissioning over the next 12-18 months across multiple states in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

