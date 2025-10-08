Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramco Systems receives certification of Workday GPC partner for Ramco Payce

Ramco Systems receives certification of Workday GPC partner for Ramco Payce

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Ramco Systems announced today that Ramco Payce has been officially certified as a Workday Global Payroll Connect (GPC) partner.

The certification validates Ramco's ability to deliver prebuilt, pretested integrations with Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), helping organizations standardize multi-country payroll, strengthen governance, and improve operational confidence across markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

