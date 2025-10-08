Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LG Electronics India subscribed 3.32 times

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 23.70 crore shares as against 7.13 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of LG Electronics India received bids for 23,70,85,836 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.32 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it will close on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,080 and 1,140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 13 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises only an offer for sale of upto 10,18,15,859 equity shares of Rs 10 face value by LG Electronics Inc, the promoters of the company. The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.

 

LG Electronics India (LEIL), a subsidiary of South Koreabased LG Electronics, is one of Indias leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers.

The company operates through Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment divisions and holds top market positions across major product categories. With manufacturing units in Noida and Pune and a new plant coming up in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, LEIL has one of the largest in-house capacities in the industry.

Backed by its parents global expertise, LEIL has a strong distribution network of over 35,000 touchpoints and 1,000+ service centers across India.

Ahead of the IPO, LG Electronics India, on 6 October 2025, raised Rs 3,474.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.04 crore shares at Rs 1,140 each to 149 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 513.26 crore and income from operations of Rs 6262.94 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.

