Ramkrishna Forgings consolidated net profit declines 78.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 1015.26 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 78.46% to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 1015.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 959.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1015.26959.48 6 OPM %13.9817.58 -PBDT96.99140.94 -31 PBT17.3278.56 -78 NP11.7954.73 -78
