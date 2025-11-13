Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 800.79 crore

Net profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 99.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 800.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 970.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales800.79970.77 -18 OPM %13.4714.83 -PBDT70.75109.83 -36 PBT0.4955.80 -99 NP0.37136.12 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

