Ramkrishna Forgings standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 800.79 croreNet profit of Ramkrishna Forgings declined 99.73% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 136.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 800.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 970.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales800.79970.77 -18 OPM %13.4714.83 -PBDT70.75109.83 -36 PBT0.4955.80 -99 NP0.37136.12 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content