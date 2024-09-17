Reliance Infra to mull fund raising on Sep 19

Reliance Infrastructure informed that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 19 September 2024, to approve raising of long term resources from domestic and/or global markets.

Reliance-Infra is an infrastructure company, developing projects through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) in several high growth sectors such as power, roads, metro rail and airport in the infrastructure space and in the defence sector.

The company may issue equity shares/ equity linked securities/ warrants convertible into equity shares, by way of preferential issue and/ or qualified institutional placement and/or rights issue or any other method including determination of issue price, if any and seeking members and other approval(s), as the board may deem appropriate.