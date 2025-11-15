Rathi Steel & Power standalone net profit declines 76.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.72% to Rs 156.30 croreNet profit of Rathi Steel & Power declined 76.51% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.72% to Rs 156.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales156.30121.43 29 OPM %3.994.23 -PBDT4.254.56 -7 PBT1.632.23 -27 NP1.636.94 -77
