Ratnabhumi Developers consolidated net profit declines 51.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 87.41% to Rs 10.13 croreNet profit of Ratnabhumi Developers declined 51.92% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 87.41% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.1380.49 -87 OPM %45.215.76 -PBDT0.430.93 -54 PBT0.210.68 -69 NP0.250.52 -52
