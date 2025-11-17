Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.49% to Rs 29.77 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 16.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.49% to Rs 29.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.7722.64 31 OPM %17.906.01 -PBDT3.953.60 10 PBT2.622.43 8 NP2.151.84 17
