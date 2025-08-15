Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ratnabhumi Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales decline 45.06% to Rs 28.51 crore

Net profit of Ratnabhumi Developers remain constant at Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.06% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.5151.89 -45 OPM %19.8910.98 -PBDT2.801.04 169 PBT2.590.79 228 NP2.002.00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

