Ratnabhumi Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.06% to Rs 28.51 croreNet profit of Ratnabhumi Developers remain constant at Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 45.06% to Rs 28.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.5151.89 -45 OPM %19.8910.98 -PBDT2.801.04 169 PBT2.590.79 228 NP2.002.00 0
