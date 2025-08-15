D & H India consolidated net profit rises 69.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 52.90 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 69.62% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 52.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.9044.47 19 OPM %6.906.23 -PBDT2.581.77 46 PBT1.751.09 61 NP1.340.79 70
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content