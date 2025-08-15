Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 19.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 19.33 croreNet profit of Yamuna Syndicate declined 19.39% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.3319.34 0 OPM %2.381.86 -PBDT24.6230.43 -19 PBT24.6030.41 -19 NP24.3230.17 -19
