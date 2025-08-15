Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 19.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 19.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Sales decline 11.63% to Rs 435.35 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 19.69% to Rs 14.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.63% to Rs 435.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 492.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales435.35492.66 -12 OPM %6.154.58 -PBDT24.5620.85 18 PBT18.8415.09 25 NP14.5312.14 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

