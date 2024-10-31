Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2024.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 October 2024.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd spiked 11.21% to Rs 73.49 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Akzo Nobel India Ltd soared 9.80% to Rs 4175. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6077 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1625 shares in the past one month.

Cipla Ltd surged 9.75% to Rs 1555.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41123 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 748.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83674 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd jumped 8.03% to Rs 1601.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6829 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPL 2025 retention live updates today

IPL 2025 Retention Live Updates: All eyes on Pant, Rohit, Iyer 's retention as deadline nears

Bonds

Foreign investors set to sell Indian bonds for first time in six months

European Union, EU

EU Parliament reaffirms support for Taiwan amidst China's war games

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Gary Kirsten broke his contract with PCB and made some breaches: Naqvi

football

UEFA pledges to spend $1 billion for women's football development in Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon