Raunaq International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales rise 938.68% to Rs 11.01 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 938.68% to Rs 11.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 472.99% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.011.06 939 21.433.74 473 OPM %1.63-121.70 -2.52-51.60 - PBDT0.26-1.18 LP 1.04-1.09 LP PBT0.25-1.21 LP 1.00-1.23 LP NP0.55-1.07 LP 1.22-1.07 LP

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

