Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries to raise Rs 300 crore via preferential issue

Man Industries to raise Rs 300 crore via preferential issue

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Man Industries (India) announced plans to raise up to Rs 300 crore through a preferential allotment of convertible warrants and equity shares to promoter and non-promoter entities, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The proposal includes the issuance of 12,19,512 convertible warrants to Man Finance at Rs 328 each, aggregating approximately Rs 39.99 crore. Additionally, 79,26,822 equity shares will be allotted to non-promoters at the same price, totaling around Rs 259.99 crore.

The funds are intended to support ongoing capital expenditure for expansion projects in Jammu and Saudi Arabia, enhance working capital, and strengthen the balance sheet. An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) is scheduled for 25 June 2025, to seek shareholder approval.

 

Nikhil Mansukhani, Managing Director, stated, The proposed capital raise marks a significant step toward reinforcing our growth strategy. It will enable us to enhance execution capabilities, support strategic expansion, and continue delivering value to our stakeholders.

Man Industries is a leading manufacturer and exporter of large-diameter carbon steel line pipes for various high-pressure transmission applications for gas, crude oil, petrochemical products, and potable water.

Also Read

stock market trading

₹534-crore order lifts Transrail Lighting share price 6% on Tuesday, June 3

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Punjab man held for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan during Op Sindoor

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex swings in green; YES Bank, Aptus Value, Ola fall amid block deals

Flood, Tripura Flood

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Gold

Gold vs Treasuries: New data shows why gold may be the ultimate safe haven

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.1 crore in Q4 FY25, which is nearly three times the PAT of Rs 24.1 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased by 50.3% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 1,218.5 crore in the March 2025 quarter.

Shares of Man Industries declined 1.12% to Rs 398.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prostarm Info Systems rises on debut

Prostarm Info Systems rises on debut

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Waaree Renewable jumps on bagging major solar EPC contract

Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

Transrail Lighting rises after securing order worth Rs 534 cr

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

UCO Bank appoints Sumit Khandelwal as new CFO

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon