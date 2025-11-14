Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.92% to Rs 14.69 croreNet profit of Super Crop Safe rose 29.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.92% to Rs 14.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.6912.25 20 OPM %7.768.90 -PBDT0.840.65 29 PBT0.730.57 28 NP0.740.57 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content