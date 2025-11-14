Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kotia Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kotia Enterprises reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.30 -100 OPM %0-36.67 -PBDT-0.110.04 PL PBT-0.110.04 PL NP-0.110.04 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian Flora reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Asian Flora reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Siddha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Siddha Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 29.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Gyan Developers & Builders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 65.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon