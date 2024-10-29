Business Standard
Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 17.60% to Rs 12.76 crore

Net profit of Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.60% to Rs 12.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.7610.85 18 OPM %7.213.59 -PBDT0.48-0.17 LP PBT0.03-0.59 LP NP0.05-0.74 LP

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

