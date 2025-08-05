Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:19 PM IST

Sales rise 188.67% to Rs 374.35 crore

Net profit of Raymond Realty rose 121.77% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 188.67% to Rs 374.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales374.35129.68 189 OPM %6.3313.51 -PBDT26.617.26 267 PBT21.457.01 206 NP16.507.44 122

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 24.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 24.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 49.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Gland Pharma consolidated net profit rises 49.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Bell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Orient Bell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Simplex Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon