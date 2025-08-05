Raymond Realty consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 188.67% to Rs 374.35 croreNet profit of Raymond Realty rose 121.77% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 188.67% to Rs 374.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales374.35129.68 189 OPM %6.3313.51 -PBDT26.617.26 267 PBT21.457.01 206 NP16.507.44 122
