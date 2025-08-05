Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 24.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 1323.25 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 24.62% to Rs 215.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 286.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 1323.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1342.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1323.251342.48 -1 OPM %24.4930.36 -PBDT334.40425.58 -21 PBT290.53387.32 -25 NP215.96286.51 -25
