Alphalogic Techsys consolidated net profit declines 8.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.01% to Rs 11.44 croreNet profit of Alphalogic Techsys declined 8.59% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 52.01% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales11.4423.84 -52 OPM %14.697.38 -PBDT2.242.32 -3 PBT2.142.29 -7 NP1.171.28 -9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content