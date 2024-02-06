RBI accords approval to HDFC Bank to acquire up to 9.50% stake in ICICI Bank

Pursuant to an application filed by the applicant, RBI had sought comments from ICICI Bank for the proposed acquisition by any or all of the group companies of the applicant namely, HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Pension Management Company and HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company in any proportions such that their aggregate holding does not exceed 9.50% of the paid-up share capital of the Bank.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content