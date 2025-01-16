Business Standard

RBI announces steps to encourage cross-border transactions in Indian rupee

RBI announces steps to encourage cross-border transactions in Indian rupee

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced liberalised norms to encourage use of Indian Rupee and local/ national currencies to settle cross border transactions. The decision comes at a time when the domestic currency is sliding and touched an all-time low of 86.70 per US dollar on Monday. The Reserve Bank has already signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the central banks of the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Maldives to encourage cross-border transactions in local currencies, including Indian Rupee.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO subscribed 7.06 times

Markets surge for third day, Gaza ceasefire & lower US inflation boost sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.55%

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 7.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit rises 3.86% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

