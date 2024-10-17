Business Standard
RBI Central Board Of Directors reviews current economic and financial situation

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The 611th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held yesterday in Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor. The Board passed a condolence resolution in memory of Ratan N. Tata, a former Director of the Central Board. The Central Board Members also took the Integrity pledge in observance of the ensuing Vigilance Awareness week 2024. The Board reviewed the current economic and financial situation, including challenges posed by evolving geopolitical conflicts. The Board also discussed the functioning of various Sub-Committees of the Central Board, the Ombudsman Scheme and activities of select Central Office Departments.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

