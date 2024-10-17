Business Standard
RVNL spurts on bagging Rs 270-cr contract from Maha Metro

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam gained 4.97% to Rs 503.35 after the company informed that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth Rs 270 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) for metro station contract.

The project involves construction of seven elevated metro stations in Reach 3A namely Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur Hingna Bus Station and Hingna and three elevated stations in Reach 4A at Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar of Nagpur Metro Rail Project (NMRP) Phase 2.

The cost of the project is Rs 270 crore and it is to be executed within 30 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 34.7% to Rs 223.92 crore on 26.88% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 4,073.80 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

