Sensex slides 294 pts; Bajaj Auto drops over 10%

Sensex slides 294 pts; Bajaj Auto drops over 10%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
The key equity barometers traded with moderate losses in morning trade. The Nifty tanked below the 24,850 mark. Auto shares extended losses for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 293.84 points or 0.35% to 81,219.61. The Nifty 50 index declined 141.60 points or 0.54% to 24,836.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.99% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.82%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,245 shares rose and 2,337 shares fell. A total of 148 shares were unchanged.

 

Economy:

The Union Cabinet has approved an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1 July 2024 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 50% of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs.9,448.35 crore per annum. This will benefit about 49.18 lakh central government employees and 64.89 lakh pensioners.

Result Today:

Mphasis gains after Q2 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 423 cr

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

IRCON Intl gains after tieup with Patel Engg for infra projects

Information Technology shares gain

Hi-Tech Pipes commissions 5 MW captive green power utilization

Infosys (up 1.31%), Wipro (down 0.56%), Axis Bank (down 1.29%), Nestle India (down 0.94%), LTIMindtree (down 0.05%), Tata Chemicals (down 0.57%), Tata Communications (down 2.07%), Ceat (down 1.96%), Havells India (down 3.57%), Jindal Stainless (down 3.57%), Central Bank of India (down 3.57%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.40%), 5paisa Capital (down 4.14%), Geojit Financial Services (up 2.21%), Deccan Bearings (up 5%), Dhanlaxmi Bank (up 0.84%), Harshil Agrotech (up 2%), Mahindra EPC Irrigation (up 0.26%), National Standard (down 1.08%), Polycab India (down 1.26%), Quick Heal Technologies (down 0.80%), Shemaroo Entertainment (down 2.43%), Steel Exchange India (up 2.73%) and Tanla Platforms (down 0.80%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index fell 3.17% to 25,088.85. The index declined 5.19% in the three trading sessions.

Bajaj Auto (down 10.22%), TVS Motor Company (down 6.11%), Hero MotoCorp (down 4.72%), Bosch (down 3.26%) and Mahindra & Mahindra (down 3.14%), Samvardhana Motherson International (down 2.95%), Balkrishna Industries (down 2.47%), Exide Industries (down 2.46%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.42%) and Eicher Motors (down 2.33%) edged lower.

Bajaj Auto tumbled 10.22%. The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Stocks in Spotlight:

JSW Energy shed 0.26%. The company announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for STU-connected 192 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity. The PPA is signed for supply of power for a period of 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.27 per kWh.

UltraTech Cement fell 0.80%. The company announced that the commissioning of an additional 1.2 mtpa grinding capacity at its existing unit situated at Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

