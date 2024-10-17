Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 28782 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2342 shares

Bajaj Auto Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Vedanta Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 October 2024.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 28782 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 12.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2342 shares. The stock gained 2.77% to Rs.4,922.50. Volumes stood at 2333 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd recorded volume of 63661 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8439 shares. The stock lost 10.43% to Rs.10,405.50. Volumes stood at 11773 shares in the last session.

 

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 2.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41064 shares. The stock increased 2.75% to Rs.955.90. Volumes stood at 56067 shares in the last session.

Vedanta Ltd registered volume of 15.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.46 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.93% to Rs.482.25. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 4150 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1891 shares. The stock rose 1.05% to Rs.2,529.95. Volumes stood at 2089 shares in the last session.

