Hazoor Multi Projects bags Rs 44-cr order from NHAI

Hazoor Multi Projects said it has secured a Rs 44.23-crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll collection in Karnataka.

The order involves appointment of a user fee agency through competitive bidding via e-tender at the Balenahalli fee plaza (Design Km 397.400) for the four-lane ChallakereHiriyur stretch of NH-150A. The project covers existing chainage from Km 359.120 to Km 411.560 (design chainage Km 358.500 to Km 414.205).

The scope includes collection of user fee and upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, including replenishment of consumables. The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is to be executed over a period of one year.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority.

Hazoor Multi Projects is engaged in infrastructure and real estate businesses.

On the financial front, the company reported a 137.5% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.46 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 15.7% to Rs 139.04 crore.

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects shed 0.20% to Rs 35.20 on the BSE.

