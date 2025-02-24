Monday, February 24, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI proposes to scrap foreclosure charges on floating-rate loans for retail and MSME borrowers

RBI proposes to scrap foreclosure charges on floating-rate loans for retail and MSME borrowers

Image

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in a draft circular has mandated lenders to permit foreclosure or prepayment of all floating rate loans sanctioned to individuals for purposes other than business, without levying any penalties or charges. For floating rate loans sanctioned for business purposes to individuals and micro and small enterprises (MSEs), the central bank has mandated that lendersother than Tier-I and Tier-II primary (urban) co-operative banks and base layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)cannot levy any charges or penalties in case of foreclosure or prepayment. The threshold for MSE borrowers has been set at Rs 7.5 crore. The RBI noted that if lenders levy foreclosure charges or prepayment penalties, it must be in accordance with a board-approved policy. The charges levied must be based on the outstanding amount in the case of term loans and the sanctioned limit in the case of cash credit or overdraft facilities. Lenders must permit foreclosure or prepayment of loans without stipulating any minimum lock-in period, says RBI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Tejas Cargo India lists flat, dips below listing price

NSE SME Tejas Cargo India lists flat, dips below listing price

Benchmarks turn rangebound; Bank shares drops for 3rd day

Benchmarks turn rangebound; Bank shares drops for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Balrampur Chini Mills to set up PLA bio polymer unit in Uttar Pradesh

Balrampur Chini Mills to set up PLA bio polymer unit in Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUP Board Exam 2025 GuidelinesPM Kisan: 19th installment todayMaha Kumbh Last DateDaniel John BonginoNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon