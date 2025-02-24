Sensex, Nifty decline over 1%; IT shares tumble

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 790.87 points or 1.05% to 74,522.80. The Nifty 50 index shed 240.80 points or 1.06% to 22,555.10.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.26%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 922 shares rose and 2,618 shares fell. A total of 168 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 2.43% to 39,560.65. The index tumbled 4.59% in the past four trading sessions.
L&T Technology Services (down 5.76%), Persistent Systems (down 3.91%), Mphasis (down 3.39%), HCL Technologies (down 2.86%) and Wipro (down 2.84%), LTIMindtree (down 2.59%), Coforge (down 2.31%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.92%), Infosys (down 1.9%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.77%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shed 0.17%. The company has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Indus Towers to provide employee expense management and benefits services.
GHCL Textiles slipped 0.50% after the company announced that Gaurav V. has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO), effective from 31 March 2025.
Coal India declined 1.57%, The company has announced that it has signed an agreement with EDF India, a wholly owned subsidiary of ectricitde France (EDF), to form a joint venture.
