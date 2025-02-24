Monday, February 24, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Neuland Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Vesuvius India Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd and Orchid Pharma Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2025.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd spiked 10.62% to Rs 12164.7 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2963 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1843 shares in the past one month.

 

Vesuvius India Ltd surged 6.76% to Rs 4084.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 767 shares in the past one month.

Pfizer Ltd soared 6.02% to Rs 4340.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1684 shares in the past one month.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd advanced 5.76% to Rs 1643.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40437 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29406 shares in the past one month.

Orchid Pharma Ltd jumped 5.00% to Rs 966.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13157 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills to set up PLA bio polymer unit in Uttar Pradesh

NSE SME Royal Arc Electrodes is flat on debut

US dollar index speculators increase net long position near 5-month high

DIC India spurts on turnaround Q4 numbers

Oil India partners with MECL for mineral exploration

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

