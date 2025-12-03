Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI retains SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank as systemically important banks

RBI retains SBI, ICICI and HDFC Bank as systemically important banks

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be in the 'domestic systemically important banks' category. The three lenders will be required to hold additional capital buffers as a percentage of the risk-weighted assets over and above the Capital Conservation Buffer, the RBI said. SBI has an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 0.80 per cent of RWAs, while the same for HDFC Bank is 0.40 per cent and 0.20 per cent for ICICI Bank.

Indices trade near flat line in early trade; breadth negative

INR stays pressured beyond Rs 90/$ mark

Shares of K K Silk Mills list in MT group

Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

