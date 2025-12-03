Shares of K K Silk Mills list in MT group

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The equity shares of K K Silk Mills (Scrip Code: 544624) are listed effective 03 December 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. At 09:40 IST, the stock was quoting at a discount of 15.79% compared to the offer price of Rs 38.
