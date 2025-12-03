Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of K K Silk Mills list in MT group

Shares of K K Silk Mills list in MT group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The equity shares of K K Silk Mills (Scrip Code: 544624) are listed effective 03 December 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''MT'' Group Securities. At 09:40 IST, the stock was quoting at a discount of 15.79% compared to the offer price of Rs 38.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Indian Gas Exchange to launch IPO

Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

Mahindra Lifespace bags new redevelopment mandate in Matunga with GDV of Rs 1,010 crore

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Falls 0.58%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spurts 0.66%

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon