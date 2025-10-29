Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI's gold reserve rises to 880 metric tonnes at September-end

RBI's gold reserve rises to 880 metric tonnes at September-end

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

The Reserve Bank's gold reserve has increased 25.45 metric tonnes to 880 metric tonnes in the last 12 months till September 2025, the central bank noted in its Half Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves April-September 2025. The gold reserves rose from 854.73 metric tonnes at the end of September 2024 to 880.18 metric tonnes at the end of first half of the current fiscal year -- an increase of 25.45 metric tonnes. While 290.37 metric tonnes of gold were kept in safe custody with the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), 13.99 metric tonnes were held in the form of gold deposits, RBI noted. In value terms (USD), the share of gold in the total foreign exchange reserves increased from 11.70 per cent as at end-March 2025 to about 13.92 per cent as at end-September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fischer Medical Ventures spurts after strong Q2 performance

Fischer Medical Ventures spurts after strong Q2 performance

Samhi Hotels gains as Q2 PAT jumps 632% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Samhi Hotels gains as Q2 PAT jumps 632% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Premier Energies Q2 PAT climbs 72% YoY to Rs 353 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffTop Stocks To BuyUnclaimed Shares and DividendsCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon