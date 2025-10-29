Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KP Group signs MoU with F Plus Healthcare Technologies

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

To explore feasibility of scaling sustainable modular infrastructure across global markets

KP Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with F Plus Healthcare Technologies, which owns the brand called Podtech, and its subsidiary FVE Lifecare General Trading LLC, to collaborate on the development of next-generation, green-powered containerised data centres, life sciences and advanced technology facilities (ATF).

Under this strategic MoU, both parties aim to jointly design and deploy modular, sustainable containerised infrastructure ecosystems that operate on renewable energy, including solar, wind, hybrid, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and green hydrogen solutions. These initiatives will support low-carbon computing and life sciences infrastructure worldwide.

 

Scope of Collaboration:

KP Group will supply and integrate renewable power solutions, support site evaluation and connectivity, and optimize energy efficiency for the projects.

F Plus Healthcare Technologies will design and deploy containerised edge-computing data centres, work with KP Group on pilot projects, and explore global commercial rollouts of green energy-powered life sciences & advanced technology facilities.

This collaboration will explore the feasibility of scaling sustainable modular infrastructure across global markets integrating advanced technology, AI architecture, and renewable energy solutions for the life sciences & ATF sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

