Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical in Saudi Arabia

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical of L&T has won a batch of grid infrastructure orders for construction of a 380 kV Substation and Transmission Lines in Saudi Arabia. According to the company's project classification, the value of the orders range between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The first order pertains to the construction of a 380/33 kV Gas Insulated Substation. The scope also involves related hybrid GIS elements, 380 kV Transformers & Reactors, and subsystems for power system protection, control, automation, telecommunication, HVAC and firefighting.

The second set of orders pertain to the construction of 380 kV Overhead Transmission Links for an aggregated route length of more than 420 km.

 

As part of its National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), Saudi Arabia is upgrading its electricity grid to support a surge in renewable energy projects. Transmission lines and substations are vital to scaling up and strengthening the country's overall power infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

