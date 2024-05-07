Godrej Consumer records net loss of Rs 1,893 cr in Q4; declares dividend of Rs 10/ share

Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,893.21 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with net profit to Rs 452.14 crore in Q4 FY23.

The FMCG company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 1684.47 crore in Q4 FY24 as against pre tax profit of Rs 555.51 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

In Q4 FY24, consolidated volume grew by 12%, sales grew by 6% in Rs terms impacted by devaluation, constant currency growth of 30% YoY.

India business volume registered the growth of 15%, sales grew by 12% year on year to Rs 2,007 crore. Indonesia volume increased by 12%, sales grew by 15% in INR terms and 17% in constant currency terms, year on year. EBITDA jumped 12% YoY to Rs 535 crore.

Africa, USA and Middle East sales grew by 16% in constant currency terms but declined by 23% in Rs terms, Year on year. While Latin America and SAARC sales grew in constant currency and INR terms, by 41% year-on-year.

During the quarter EBITDA jumped 18% YoY.

Sudhir, Sitapati, managing director & CEO, GCPL, said, our consolidated organic volumes for Q4 FY24 grew by9% led by India business growing volumes at 7% and Indonesia growing volumes at 12%. This led to strong full-year organic volume growth delivery at 7% of our consolidated business, 6% for India and 11% for Indonesia. Our consolidated reported revenue growth for Q4 and FY24 both stood at 6%.

Our Quality of profit was good, on the back of superior growth in higher margin countries and categories. Our reported consolidated gross margin in Q4 improved sharply by 340 bps year-on year. Our EBITDA margin, too improved by225 bps year-on year post step up in media investments, which increased by 50% year-on -year. This resulted in an annual growth in EBITDA of 21%.

We continue to remain focused on driving volume-led growth along with health investments in our brands an improvement in profitability.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share for FY24. The record date is fixed as on Tuesday, 14 May 2024. The dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, 5 June 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents.

The scrip rallied 4.61% to Rs 1308.40 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 5.8% YoY to Rs 3,385.61 crore in Q4 FY24.