RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

RBI to conduct operations to inject liquidity into banking system

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct the operations to inject liquidity into the banking system. These include OMO purchase auctions of Government of India securities for an aggregate amount of ₹60,000 crore in three tranches of ₹20,000 crore each to be held on January 30, 2025, February 13, 2025, and February 20, 2025. RBI will also initiate 56-day Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auction for a notified amount of ₹50,000 crore to be held on February 7, 2025. The central bank further announced USD/INR Buy/Sell Swap auction of USD 5 billion for a tenor of six months to be held on January 31, 2025

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dow Gains Amid Market Volatility, Tech Stocks Drag on AI Competition Fears

Barometers nudge higher; breadth weak

Coal India slides as Q3 PAT decline 17% YoY to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slides 1.01%

Canara Bank Spurts 2.89%

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

