Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slides 1.01%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Slides 1.01%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 14.92% over last one month compared to 11.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd fell 1.01% today to trade at Rs 15269.45. The BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.54% to quote at 56527.04. The index is down 11.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Blue Star Ltd decreased 1.01% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd lost 0.43% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 10.35 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has lost 14.92% over last one month compared to 11.83% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 449 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18255 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19149.8 on 17 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 5804 on 31 Jan 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank Spurts 2.89%

Canara Bank Spurts 2.89%

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Karur Vysya Bank adds four new branches in Tamil Nadu

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Emami, Union Bank of India

Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Emami, Union Bank of India

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Protium Finance standalone net profit rises 16.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 93.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 93.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon