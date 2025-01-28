Business Standard

Canara Bank Spurts 2.89%

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Canara Bank has lost 5.88% over last one month compared to 5.21% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

Canara Bank rose 2.89% today to trade at Rs 94.5. The BSE BANKEX index is up 0.87% to quote at 55181.32. The index is down 5.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda increased 2.23% and Axis Bank Ltd added 1.65% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 7.22 % over last one year compared to the 5.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Canara Bank has lost 5.88% over last one month compared to 5.21% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10.73 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 129.35 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 87.75 on 13 Jan 2025.

 

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

